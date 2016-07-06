Nominations Now Open for the 7th Annual Canadian Video Game Awards

New categories and a revamped adjudication process announced as industry continues to grow

Nominations are now open for the 7th Annual Canadian Video Game Awards (CVAs) as the CVAs move to Montreal for the first time.

Nominations will be accepted for work developed in Canada and released between November 1, 2015 and November 13, 2016 and are welcome from all parts of Canada’s diverse gaming industry. The Call for Nominations will close at midnight on September 30, 2016.

As the number of nominations continues to grow year after year, a revamp of our adjudication process, award categories, and nomination criteria was necessary. Details regarding our updated criteria and list of award categories can be found here.

Finalists in all categories will be announced October 25, 2016, when public voting for the Fans’ Choice Awards will open.

The Canadian Video Game Awards are produced by the Canadian League of Gamers and officially endorsed by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, Interactive Ontario and DigiBC.

Event information, nomination and judging criteria, award categories, and nomination form are available on our website at CVAwards.ca.

Sincerely,

Angela Gatari

Director, Communications and Event Management

Canadian Video Game Awards

angela@clgamers.ca

Carl-Edwin Michel

Executive Producer

Canadian Video Game Awards

carl@clgamers.ca