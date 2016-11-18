Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Wins Game of the Year

November 17, 2016 (Montreal, QC) – 2016 winners for the Canadian Video Game Awards were announced November 15th in twenty different categories. The winners were revealed at the annual event held Tuesday evening at the Palais de Congres in the heart of downtown Montreal.

Winners were announced from a list of more than 50 finalists, representing work developed in Canada and internationally. A body of industry experts from across the country voted on the winners in each category. Members of the general public voted online to determine the winners in the Fans’ Choice: Best Canadian-Made Game and Fans’ Choice: Best International Game categories.

2016 Award Winners

Best Console Game: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal) Best Mobile/Handheld Game : Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

: Severed (Drinkbox Studios) Best PC Game : Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

: Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games) Best Virtual Reality Game : The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

: The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games) Best Animation : Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal)

: Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal) Best Art Direction : Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

: Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) Best Audio : NHL 17 (EA Canada)

: NHL 17 (EA Canada) Best Debut Game : Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

: Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) Best Educational Game : Modbox (Alientrap)

: Modbox (Alientrap) Best Game Design : Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal) Best Game Innovation : The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

: The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games) Best Indie Game : Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

: Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games) Best Musical Score : Take My Hand by YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN & Pantayo – Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

: Take My Hand by YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN & Pantayo – Severed (Drinkbox Studios) Best Narrative : Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal) Best New Character : The Trapper, Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

: The Trapper, Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital) Best Performance : Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal) Best Technology : The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

: The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games) Fans’ Choice – Best Canadian-Made Game : Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

: Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital) Fans’ Choice – Best International Game : Rise of the Tomb Raider (Crystal Dynamics)

: Rise of the Tomb Raider (Crystal Dynamics) Game of the Year: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

This year’s show was live-streamed on Twitch, the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

The Canadian Video Game Awards are produced by the Canadian League of Gamers and officially endorsed by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, Interactive Ontario, Alliance Numerique and DigiBC.

