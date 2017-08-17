August 17, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – It is with our deepest regret that the Canadian League of Gamers announces that we will no longer be organizing the Canadian Video Game Awards (CVAs) on behalf of the national video game industry.

After 7 amazing years, spanning three different locations across the country, we bring the CVAs to a close. We would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters over the years who have helped to make the CVAs an event that was truly “by the industry and for the industry”.

It has been a privilege to host the awards since it’s inception and we wish the industry all the best as it continues to develop and evolve in Canada and around the world.

