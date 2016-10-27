Canadian Video Game Awards Announce Finalists for 2016

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Leads 7th Annual Awards as Finalist in 10 Categories

October 26, 2016 (Montreal, QC) – The 2016 finalists for the Canadian Video Game Awards, sponsored by Bell and IBM, were announced today in twenty categories. The winners will be revealed at the annual event to be held on November 15th, 2016 at the Palais des Congres in downtown Montreal.

“Bell is pleased to co-sponsor the Canadian Video Game Awards with IBM and congratulates the 2016 finalists,” said Adel Bazerghi, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets. “The gaming community increasingly relies on cloud-based services for the development and hosting of the most in-demand interactive applications. “As Canada’s leader in broadband communications investment and innovation, Bell is proud to offer the widest range of secure and reliable data hosting solutions backed by the most advanced broadband network connectivity in the country.”

“The gaming industry continues to push the limit of possibilities”, said Mark Noppe, Vice President IBM Cloud Canada. “At IBM, we are committed to driving innovation. With advanced cognitive and cloud technologies like Watson APIs on Bluemix, IBM is helping developers and gamers to significantly expand performance, increase speed to market and improve scalability that will help spur unique gaming experiences in Canada.”

Over 55 nominations for games released in 2016 were received from all parts of Canada, with ­­45 games represented in the list of finalists. All awards are for work developed in Canada between November 1, 2015 and November 13, 2016. A body of industry experts from across the country will vote on the winners in each category. Members of the general public can get involved by casting their vote for the Fans’ Choice Awards at www.cvawards.ca. Voting will close November 2nd.

FINALISTS



Game of the Year (10 finalists)

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Best Console Game

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Best Mobile/Handheld Game

Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers Inc.)

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Leap of Fate (Clever-Plays)

LOUD on Planet X (Pop Sandbox Inc.)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best PC Game

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

Death Road to Canada (Madgarden)

Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander (Massive Damage, Inc.)

Moon Hunters (Kitfox Games)

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

Best Virtual Reality Game

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)

Modbox (Alientrap)

The Gallery- Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Waddle Home (Archiact Interactive Ltd.)

Best Animation

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

UFC 2 (EA Canada)

Best Art Direction

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best Audio

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Far Cry Primal (Ubisoft Montreal)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Best Debut Game

Friday Night Bullet Arena (Red Nexus Games Inc.)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

Leap of Fate (Clever-Plays)

Oz: Broken Kingdom (This Game Studio)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Best Educational Game

Modbox (Alientrap)

Porta-Pilots: Plunging Through Time (Hibernum)

Scattergories (Magmic)

Best Game Design

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

Best Game Innovation

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

Modbox (Alientrap)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

Best Indie Game

Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers Inc.)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Best Musical Score

Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers Inc.)

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best Narrative

Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers Inc.)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

FIFA 17 (EA Canada)

Moon Hunters (Kitfox Games)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best New Character

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital) – The Trapper

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – Thora

Leap of Fate (Clever-Plays) – Mukai

Severed (Drinkbox Studios) – Sasha

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games) – Reynardo

Best Performance

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

OK K.O! Lakewood Plaza Turbo (Double Stallion Games)

Porta-Pilots: Plunging Through Time (Hibernum)

Tappy Toes (rikkir inc)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Best Technology

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

Eagle Flight (Ubisoft Montreal)

Modbox (Alientrap)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Fans’ Choice Award: Best Canadian-Made Game (10 finalists)

Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers Inc.)

Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Digital)

Deus Ex GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos-Montreal)

FIFA 17 (EA Canada)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games)

NHL 17 (EA Canada)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Spearhead Games)

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed (Cloudhead Games)

Fans’ Choice Award: Best International Game (10 finalists)

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware)

Doom (id Software)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Crystal Dynamics)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Firaxis Games)

The Witness (Thekla, Inc)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog)

XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games)

For full event information visit: www.cvawards.ca or follow along on Facebook or Twitter (#CVAwards).

The Canadian Video Game Awards are produced by the Canadian League of Gamers Inc. and officially endorsed by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, Interactive Ontario, Alliance Numerique and DigiBC. The producers are joined by a national advisory board of developers and leaders in the Canadian digital entertainment industry.

For more information:

Angela Gatari

Canadian League of Gamers

(778) 425-3514

angela@clgamers.ca