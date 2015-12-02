CVA FanFest is the ultimate in fan-centric experiences and is the perfect opportunity to engage with the best in interactive entertainment right before the holiday season!

CVA FanFest will take place December 5th and 6th at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto. Advanced access will be granted starting at 9am both Saturday and Sunday for Weekend Pass holders ONLY with access for all other ticket holders starting at 10am. FanFest will run until 6pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.

All tickets can be purchased here.

eSPORTS COMPETITION

Counter Strike: Global Offensive competition with a $20,000 prize pool. Professional eSports teams to compete include CLG Blue, CLG Red, Ace Gaming, 3sUP, FollowESports, CompLexity, Method, Nexus eSports.

CASUAL GAME COMPETITION FOR FANS: Fans have the chance to test their skills against each other during FanFest and compete for awesome prizes! Public competitions are for group play with semi-finals and finals being held on Sunday, December 6th.

Super Smash Brothers ($2,500 prize pool)

Rainbow Six Seige ($2,000 prize pool)

NHL 16 (Signed Connor McDavid NHL jersey and EA Sports Library)

MEET AND GREETS: Stop by to meet your favourite game celebrities!

Victor Lucas and the hosts of EP Daily and Reviews on the Run will be live on-site to meet fans, conduct live interviews with developers and film the Rocket and Raygun Awards!

Elias Toufexis (Andriy Kobin – Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Adam Jensen – Deus Ex) will host signing sessions during FanFest

CLG Blue, CLG Red,CompLexity, Method and Shroud from Cloud9 will host signing sessions during FanFest

WINTER BIT BAZAAR

Bento Miso will host its annual Winter Bit Bazaar with 40+ Canadian indies showing off their games and wares alongside the big studios on the national stage as part of FanFest. Bit Bazaar is a videogame arts and crafts market, and features fresh games, zines, prints, and local comic artists! Meet the creators and buy one-of-a-kind, limited edition and handmade items -pins, zines, boxed videogames, card decks, art prints, comics, t-shirts, game soundtracks on vinyl, mixtapes, papercraft and toys (just in time for the holidays), and stay fed with tasty grub and suds from local breweries and food makers.

6th ANNUAL CANADIAN VIDEOGAME AWARDS

Sunday December 6th, 8-10pm: Join us as we recognize the best in Canadian game development. This two-hour show, hosted by the EPN team, is guaranteed to blow you away with over 500 people from the industry in attendance and an integrated fan presence!

FANZONE EXHIBITORS

Click here for a complete list of the exhibitors.

