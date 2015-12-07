Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Wins Game of the Year

December 7, 2015 (Toronto, ON) – 2015 winners for the Canadian Video Game Awards were announced yesterday in eighteen different categories. The winners were revealed at the annual event held Sunday evening at the Mattamy Centre in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Winners were announced from a list of more than 100 finalists, representing work developed in Canada and internationally. A body of industry experts from across the country voted on the winners in each category. Members of the general public voted online to determine the winners in the Fans’ Choice: Best Canadian-Made Game and Fans’ Choice: Best International Game categories.

2015 Award Winners

Best Console Game: Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare) Best Downloadable: Invisible, Inc. (Klei Entertainment)

Invisible, Inc. (Klei Entertainment) Best Game on the Go: Skylanders SuperChargers Racing (Beenox)

Skylanders SuperChargers Racing (Beenox) Best iOS Game: Lara Croft GO (Square Enix Montreal)

Lara Croft GO (Square Enix Montreal) Best Social/Casual Game: I Love Potatoes (A Vali Fugulin game /Minority and Ruben Farrus)

I Love Potatoes (A Vali Fugulin game /Minority and Ruben Farrus) Best Animation: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec) Best Audio: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec) Best Game Design: Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal)

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal) Best Game Innovation: Pulse (Pixel Pi Games)

Pulse (Pixel Pi Games) Best Indie Game: Invisible, Inc. (Klei Entertainment)

Invisible, Inc. (Klei Entertainment) Best New Character: The Twins, Jacob and Evie Frye, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec)

The Twins, Jacob and Evie Frye, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec) Best Original Music: D.R Style (Vinyl), Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition (Klei Entertainment)

D.R Style (Vinyl), Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition (Klei Entertainment) Best Technology: Hitman: Sniper (Square Enix Montreal)

Hitman: Sniper (Square Enix Montreal) Best Visual Arts: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec) Best Writing: Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare) Fans’ Choice – Best Canadian-Made Game: N++ (Metanet Software Inc.)

N++ (Metanet Software Inc.) Fans’ Choice – Best International Game: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt RED) Game of the Year: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Ubisoft Quebec)

This year’s show was live-streamed on Twitch, the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

For full event information visit: www.cvawards.ca or follow along on Facebook or Twitter (#cvawards).

The Canadian Video Game Awards are produced by Reboot Communications and Swaf Media, and officially endorsed by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, Interactive Ontario and DigiBC.

